Design process for Drumahoe flood alleviation to be completed by Spring 2025

Meanwhile a review exploring how to potentially provide an acceptable level of protection to homes and businesses in Eglinton is expected to be completed around the same time.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd provided an update on potential flood alleviation measures in the two villages in response to Assembly Questions tabled by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.

"Development of potential flood alleviation proposals for Drumahoe remains ongoing. An economically viable scheme has been identified and consultants have been instructed to commence the design phase of this project. It is currently estimated that the design process will be completed in late 2025,” he said.

He noted that the situation at Eglinton was more complex.

"Development of flood alleviation proposals for Eglinton are currently being progressed to determine if an economically viable solution can be found. The flooding mechanisms in Eglinton are complex with many compounding factors.

“A potential solution that would mitigate the risk of flooding from the river has been identified, however, surface water flooding would still affect properties.

“Therefore, my Department has appointed a consultant to take forward a wider-ranging review to explore potential opportunities to develop more holistic proposals which could provide an acceptable level of protection to homes and businesses in the area from the various sources of flooding. It is hoped this review will be completed by Spring 2025,” the minister advised.