Eastwood: Tory and DUP Protocol Bill poses £600m threat to rural economy

The SDLP leader made the claim as amendments to the Bill were moved in the British House of Commons on Tuesday.
He asked the Alliance MP Stephen Farry if he agreed with 'me and with Mike Johnston, the chief executive of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, that the Bill risks making rural areas poorer by cutting off £600 million of trade?'
Mr. Farry said he did: "Indeed, and the dairy sector in Northern Ireland is absolutely clear. The provisions in this Bill are an existential threat to their business model, and we will come shortly to the consequences of that."
Mr. Eastwood moved an amendment to the Bill which proposed obliging the British Government to regularly report on steps being taken to 'promote, uphold, support and facilitate dual access to the British market and European markets for Northern Ireland' if and when the legislation passes. The amendment fell.