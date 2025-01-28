Destruction of Drumrane primary roof by Storm Éowyn ‘heart-breaking’ but Burnfoot community are resilient, says Robinson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The destruction of part of the roof of Drumrane PS during Storm Éowyn was ‘heart-breaking’ for people in Burnfoot, however, the community has responded with resilience, an MLA has said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP MLA Alan Robinson said: “I put on record our support for Drumrane PS, which...faced violent winds that ripped off large parts of its roof.

"The school is located in a stunning setting, in the foothills of Benbradagh Mountain, in the village of Burnfoot, County Londonderry. It was built recently — in 2008 — when three country schools were merged, and it has 140 pupils and five classrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone in the Chamber who represents a rural constituency knows that a rural school is the heartbeat of its area. When a rural school is impacted on in a negative way, the impact ripples beyond its children and teachers and affects the entire area and hinterland.

DUP MLA Alan Robinson.

"It was heart-breaking to arrive on Friday to see the external and internal damage to the school, but it is in a strong area. The community of Burnfoot, just outside Dungiven, are at their best when they are under pressure. That community, and its school, will thrive once more. I can guarantee that.”

He thanked Education Minister Paul Givan for his ‘strong personal interest in ensuring assessments were made for debris to be cleared, which will allow for significant repairs to be carried out’.

"I encourage the Department of Education to keep the focus, as the Minister has done, on a full and speedy repair. I thank the Drumrane Primary School principal and school leaders and applaud them for their patience. Rest assured, you have our support,” he said.