‘Extreme vigilance’ urged after foot-and-mouth disease detected in Germany

Extreme vigilance has been urged by farmers’ organisations, Stormont and the Irish and British governments following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Germany.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has urged livestock farmers across the North to be ‘extremely vigilant’ following the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in a herd of farmed water buffalo on the outskirts of Berlin.

German-authorities say it was the first confirmed case of foot-and-mouth disease since 1988.

In the North and the Republic imports from the disease control zone around Brandenburg including cattle, sheep and pigs, and all products of animal origin, have been restricted to safeguard the island.

UFU president William Irvine said: “Everyone within the NI industry is extremely concerned by the news that FMD has been confirmed in Germany. It’s an awful blow for farmers across the country.

“We are all too well aware of the devastation this disease can cause having hit our region just over twenty years ago and almost bringing NI to a standstill. Therefore, it’s absolutely critical that the UK and Ireland agricultural departments, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) ensure and maintain increased vigilance at borders/ports.

“While it’s vital that every farmer strengthens their biosecurity and is aware and extremely vigilant for signs of foot-and-mouth disease, reporting any suspicions of infection to their local vet, they can only do so much.

"The first port of call must be intensifying biosecurity at key access points into the island of Ireland and Britain, to stop this disease from reaching a local herd.

“I also urge caution regarding transportation and the need for lorries to be disinfected. Many travel from NI into ROI/Britian and return to the North, and we need to ensure that all possible corridors for infection are shut down.”

The Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, said: "The emergence of FMD in Germany is of significant concern, not only for our livestock owners but also for the entire agricultural sector across the UK, Republic of Ireland and the EU. Therefore, it is crucial that we take proactive steps to protect our livestock."

Following confirmation of the outbreak on Friday, the Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said: “I am dismayed to hear of the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany today. I know this is a terrible blow to German farmers, particularly the affected herdowner and their neighbours.

"I know the German authorities are working hard to resolve this. I want to urge everyone in Ireland, particularly farmers, to stay vigilant and to protect our Irish livestock.”

At Westminster UUP MLA Robin Swann reminded the British Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, Daniel Zeichner, of the tremendous cost of the 2001 foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

“The last outbreak, in 2001, cost the Northern Ireland economy £24.2 million,” said Mr. Swann.

“One small region in Germany cannot export to Northern Ireland.

"Does the Minister not agree that there should be a complete ban on the import of German products to Northern Ireland as well as the rest of the United Kingdom?” he asked.

Mr. Zeichner said: “We stand with farmers throughout the United Kingdom. The circumstances are slightly different, for reasons that the hon. Gentleman will understand, which is why we have to provide appropriate advice, but we are working in tandem and lockstep with colleagues across Europe to beat this horrible disease.”

The minister said: “I assure the House that the UK is currently free of foot and mouth disease, and has been since 2007. But following confirmation on January 10, foot-and-mouth disease in the German state of Brandenburg, the DEFRA has taken rapid action to protect the UK, including suspending the commercial import of susceptible animals from Germany and restricting personal imports of animal products from across the European Union.

"I assure the House that the Government will do whatever it takes to protect our nation’s farmers from the risk posed by foot and mouth. We have increased risk levels in the UK to medium.

"Last night, the chief veterinary officer and I spoke directly with the German Federal Minister and his officials. The Government have taken decisive and immediate action. The import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany has been stopped to protect farmers and their livelihoods.”

In the south DAFM have warned that FMD is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven hoofed animals that causes ‘very significant economic losses, due to production losses in the affected animals and due to the loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat and milk for affected countries’.

It does not infect humans and does not pose a food safety risk. Ireland is currently free of FMD, having had its last case in 2001.

“The department is taking action to protect Irish livestock following this outbreak. The department has confirmed that no animals susceptible to FMD (that is, cattle, sheep, pigs) have been imported into Ireland from Germany since 1 November 2024, which is long before the case in Germany would have been first infected,” DAFM stated.

Were a case to be detected in Ireland it would have very wide-ranging repercussions as was the case in 2001.

"If a FMD case were to be identified in Ireland, the infected herd would be culled, the site disinfected, and a 3k protection zone and 10k surveillance zone set up, within which very strict movement controls and testing would be imposed.

"A national movement ban is very likely to be imposed in the first days after any initial FMD case. If a case of FMD were to occur in Ireland, it would lead to the immediate loss of market access for Irish animals and animal products,” DAFM said.