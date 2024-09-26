Government considering request for Creeslough public inquiry, says O’Gorman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government is considering a request from some of the Creeslough families for a public inquiry into the catastrophic explosion that killed 10 people in the Donegal village.

Catherine O'Donnell (39), James Monaghan (13), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Leona Harper (14), Jessica Gallagher (24), James O'Flaherty (48), Martina Martin (49), Martin McGill (49) and Hugh Kelly (59) lost their lives in a massive explosion at a petrol station and apartment block in Creeslough on October 7, 2022.

Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion but this week a number of the families wrote to Justice Minister Helen McEntee asking for a concurrent public inquiry.

Speaking in the Dáil Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said: “In two weeks' time, we will mark the two-year anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy. It was a day when time stopped for the people of that community.

Emergency services work at the scene of the Creeslough explosion in 2022. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"The explosion took the lives of ten innocent people. Families were left torn apart and desperate for answers. Two years on, the families still do not have those answers and feel forgotten about.

"We have a Garda investigation still ongoing, which will determine whether criminal negligence was involved. That, however, will answer only one question. Some of the families have written to the Government seeking a public inquiry into the tragedy.

"These families want a full account of what happened in order that this is never allowed to happen to any other family anywhere on this island ever again.”

Deputy Doherty spoke of testimony provided by the families of Letterkenny teenager Leona Harper and Creeslough-native Jessica Gallagher on the RTÉ news and current affairs programme Prime Time on Tuesday.

"We in this House cannot turn back time or undo the tragedy but we can still help these families. Will the Government consider their pleas for a public inquiry, and when will the Government make a decision on that matter?” he asked.

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman replied: “I thank the Deputy for bringing our attention to the incredibly tragic events that happened in Creeslough. I remember the way in which the country rallied around at the time.

"Even earlier this year, one of the local GAA clubs came down to my local GAA club in Castleknock and there was a wonderful day of support. It is entirely reasonable that families are asking questions about how the events of that day and what preceded them took place.

"As the Deputy said, there is an active Garda investigation under way. It is important that anything we might do does not interfere with that, and I am sure he agrees with me on that.”

Minister O’Gorman did not rule out a public inquiry.

“We have to tease out what a potential inquiry would look like, what the families want to see from any such inquiry and what type of inquiry it would be. There are different mechanisms in that regard and they can and do achieve different results.

“The line Minister is considering this at the moment. I cannot give the Deputy a date today as to when we will have an answer for the families, but consideration is being given to the letter they have sent to the Government,” he remarked.