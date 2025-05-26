Messages of solidarity from Derry as jubilation turned to horror on the streets of Liverpool
Dozens of people were injured when a car drove into crowds on Water Street in the city centre, where thousands of people had gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC’s Premier League title victory and trophy parade.
Jubilation was replaced by shock and horror in a matter of moments and a total of 27 people were taken from the scene to hospital. Two people were seriously injured, including a child. A further 20 people were treated at the scene.
At a press conference on Monday night, Merseyside Police Deputy Chief Constable Jenny Simms confirmed the incident was not being treated as terrorism.
Police have also confirmed that a “53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area” has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Deputy Chief Constable Simms said: "My thoughts are with all those injured in tonight’s horrific incident, their family and friends and all of those affected by the terrible tragedy that has taken place today.
“This had been a joyous day in Liverpool, with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to celebrate Liverpool football club’s victory parade. Sadly, at six o’clock this evening, as the parade was drawing to a close, we received reports that a car had been in a collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.”
Thanking all those ‘who came to the assistance of the injured’ she said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it. The incident is not being treated as terrorism.”
Earlier, police in Liverpool issued a statement urging people “not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre” and said “extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision”.
Numerous people from the north west and from across Ireland are understood to have travelled to Liverpool for the Bank Holiday celebrations.
Derry SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan posted: “Shocking and sickening scenes from Liverpool. Thinking of all those caught up in that horror.”
Sinn Féin Derry & Strabane Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “Sending my prayers to Liverpool this evening and everyone caught up in this terrible tragedy.”
Ulster Unionist Derry & Strabane Councillor Darren Guy posted: “Thoughts with all those injured in Liverpool tonight. What was, and what should've been a day of celebration for everyone attending, was so cruelly turned in to a horror show for many. You’ll never walk alone.”
Numerous supporters’ clubs across Ireland have also expressed solidarity and said their thoughts are with the injured and their families.
Police in Merseyside meanwhile have urged anyone with footage not to share it online.
“We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. "Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” a spokesperson said.
