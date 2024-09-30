Students and landlords urged to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and fire safety plans in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derry councillor has urged students living in private rented accommodation to ensure a properly working smoke alarm system is in their building, invest in a carbon monoxide detector and for landlords to have adequate fire safety measures in place.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton said: "Over the next few weeks hundreds of students from Derry will be heading off to university and likewise many will be coming to study locally in our city for the first time.

"This can be a very daunting experience particularly for those students setting up home on their own.

"I feel it's very important that students living in private rented accommodation ensure that there is a properly working and maintained smoke alarm system in their property."

Councillor Aisling Hutton

Colr. Hutton said it was crucial all of the safety checks required in relation to their accommodation are carried out.

"I would also invest in a carbon monoxide detector and if all is not in order they should complain to the landlord.

"Landlords must also make sure there are adequate fire safety measures in place for tenants. I would ask landlords to have a proper fire evacuation plan in their tenancy agreements so that residents are made aware of how to exit a building as quickly as possible in the event of a fire.

"Provision must also be made for students you have hearing difficulties or disabilities, smoke alarms can now be acquired that have a vibrating pad or a flashing light.

"These few simple precautions when moving into new accommodation could mean the difference between life and death,” she said.