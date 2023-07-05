Emergency protest at Free Derry Corner in response to Israeli army killings in Palestinian refugee camp
The protest will take place at the Bogside landmark from 6pm.
Twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed during incursions by the Israeli army into the Jenin refugee camp at the start of the week.
In a statement the Derry IPSC said: “The Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin has been under siege by Israeli occupation forces who carried out a brutal onslaught, killing 12 Palestinians including three children, bombing from the air, destroying countless homes and properties, attacking hospitals, ambulances, destroying roads and infrastructure, leaving the refugee camp without electricity and running water.”
The campaign group claimed the attacks in Jenin amounted to ‘war crimes’.
"Thousands of residents have been displaced, making them refugees all over again. Israel is given full impunity to carry out these war crimes by the international community even in the face of a mountain of evidence from renowned Human Rights Organisations like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Israeli groups B'Tselem and Yesh Din.
"We must use the power we have as citizens to influence our political representatives at local and wider levels to push governments to impose long overdue sanctions against this apartheid state.”
The Derry IPSC said it also wishes to protest against ‘the huge increase in settler violence and the anti-boycott bill which is currently making its way through Parliament’ at Westminster. This is a reference to the British Government's Economic Activity and Public Bodies Bill that will ban councils from boycotting Israeli goods of enacted.