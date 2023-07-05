News you can trust since 1772
Emergency protest at Free Derry Corner in response to Israeli army killings in Palestinian refugee camp

The Derry Branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign is holding an emergency demonstration at Free Derry Corner on Friday in response to the invasion of Jenin by the Israeli army.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST

The protest will take place at the Bogside landmark from 6pm.

Twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed during incursions by the Israeli army into the Jenin refugee camp at the start of the week.

In a statement the Derry IPSC said: “The Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin has been under siege by Israeli occupation forces who carried out a brutal onslaught, killing 12 Palestinians including three children, bombing from the air, destroying countless homes and properties, attacking hospitals, ambulances, destroying roads and infrastructure, leaving the refugee camp without electricity and running water.”

An Israeli armoured vehicle is stationed amid billowing smoke during an ongoing military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank on July 4, 2023. Israel's biggest military operation for years in the occupied West Bank continued for a second day on July 4, leaving at least 10 Palestinians dead and forcing thousands to flee their homes as the government said it struck "with great strength" the militant stronghold. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP) (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images)An Israeli armoured vehicle is stationed amid billowing smoke during an ongoing military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank on July 4, 2023. Israel's biggest military operation for years in the occupied West Bank continued for a second day on July 4, leaving at least 10 Palestinians dead and forcing thousands to flee their homes as the government said it struck "with great strength" the militant stronghold. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP) (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images)
The campaign group claimed the attacks in Jenin amounted to ‘war crimes’.

"Thousands of residents have been displaced, making them refugees all over again. Israel is given full impunity to carry out these war crimes by the international community even in the face of a mountain of evidence from renowned Human Rights Organisations like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Israeli groups B'Tselem and Yesh Din.

"We must use the power we have as citizens to influence our political representatives at local and wider levels to push governments to impose long overdue sanctions against this apartheid state.”

A man stands among rubble in the Jenin refugee camp, occupied West Bank, on July 4, 2023, in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation. Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in a large-scale operation July 3, 2023 in the occupied West Bank that the army labelled an "extensive counterterrorism effort," involving air strikes and hundreds of troops. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)A man stands among rubble in the Jenin refugee camp, occupied West Bank, on July 4, 2023, in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation. Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in a large-scale operation July 3, 2023 in the occupied West Bank that the army labelled an "extensive counterterrorism effort," involving air strikes and hundreds of troops. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
The Derry IPSC said it also wishes to protest against ‘the huge increase in settler violence and the anti-boycott bill which is currently making its way through Parliament’ at Westminster. This is a reference to the British Government's Economic Activity and Public Bodies Bill that will ban councils from boycotting Israeli goods of enacted.

