Apex applies for permission for over 600 new homes, retail block, offices, MUGA and allotments in Upper Galliagh

Apex Housing Association has applied for permission to develop over 600 new homes in the Upper Galliagh area.

Several shop units, two office blocks, allotments, a multi-use games area and play park are proposed as part of the major new development on lands between the Upper Galliagh Road, Beragh Hill Road and the Skeoge Link Road and to the west of the recently developed Beraghvale neighbourhood.

Two separate applications have been lodged that, if approved, will provide hundreds of new homes on the Skeoge lands close to the Donegal border. In total 614 homes are proposed.

The first application is for Apex’s proposed Upper Galliagh Phase 2 development on lands zoned for housing under H1B in the Derry Area Plan.

A computer generated image of the proposed new development prepared by Robinson McIlwaine Architects Limited on behalf of Apex.

This development will comprise of 483 residential units - 346 two storey dwellings and 137 apartments – alongside seven retail units, two three storey office blocks and communal open spaces including allotments, MUGA, landscaping and car parking.

The second application is for Apex’s Upper Galliagh West Phase 1.

This will see 131 residential units – 121 two storey dwellings and 10 apartments – as well as communal open spaces including an equipped play area, landscaping and car parking developed on the H1B lands.

A view of the development lands from the Beragh Hill Road.

A design and access statement prepared by Robinson McIlwaine Architects Limited on behalf of Apex explains that the development is part of the housing association’s wider masterplan to create ‘a new neighbourhood with approximately 1400 new dwellings, ranging in size from single occupant dwellings to large family properties’.

Hundreds of homes have already been developed by Apex in the area, including at Beraghvale immediately to the east of the proposed new neighbourhood.