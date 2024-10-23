Blood-sucking mosquitos prime suspect in Ballykelly bug plague
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mystery bugs responsible for a reported plague of bites in Ballykelly have now been identified by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Apparently as Hallowe’en approaches blood-sucking mosquitos native to Ireland have been dining on the good folk of the north Derry village, many of whom have complained of being left with painful welts and rashes.
The local council stated: “Initial investigations indicate the insects are mosquitoes of a type common to the UK that are not known to transmit disease.
"Mosquito bites can however cause skin reactions and the irritation caused may result in secondary infection. Bites can be prevented by covering exposed skin when outdoors. Insect repellent and citronella products can also be an effective deterrent.”
The critters could be Culex pipiens, the common house mosquito or northern house mosquito, or Anopheles claviger – both non-invasive species.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.