Buncrana Road widening paused to ensure compatibility with climate and transport plans

The Department of Infrastructure this week reiterated its position on the multi-million pound Buncrana Road scheme.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

DfI confirmed it has been paused to make sure the ‘final design aligns with future transport policies, plans and our obligations under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022’.

The 4.3 kilometre A2 Buncrana Road scheme did not make a list of priority road projects announced by DfI this week.

In 2008 the cost was estimated at £45m-£60m but last year that had risen to £85m.

A computer generated image (CGI) of how the new scheme might look.A computer generated image (CGI) of how the new scheme might look.
A computer generated image (CGI) of how the new scheme might look.
DfI said it is committed to the scheme but added: “It is important that the final design aligns with future transport policies, plans and our obligations under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022.

"To achieve this development is paused until the Regional Transport Strategy is completed and the Northwest Transport Plan is well enough developed to allow a compatible high-quality design that fully aligns with the holistic multi-modal transport approach for the city to be developed, including any linkages to City Deal project.”

