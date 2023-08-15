Buncrana Road widening paused to ensure compatibility with climate and transport plans
DfI confirmed it has been paused to make sure the ‘final design aligns with future transport policies, plans and our obligations under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022’.
The 4.3 kilometre A2 Buncrana Road scheme did not make a list of priority road projects announced by DfI this week.
In 2008 the cost was estimated at £45m-£60m but last year that had risen to £85m.
DfI said it is committed to the scheme but added: “It is important that the final design aligns with future transport policies, plans and our obligations under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022.
"To achieve this development is paused until the Regional Transport Strategy is completed and the Northwest Transport Plan is well enough developed to allow a compatible high-quality design that fully aligns with the holistic multi-modal transport approach for the city to be developed, including any linkages to City Deal project.”