Buncrana Road widening paused to ensure compatibility with climate and transport plans

DfI confirmed it has been paused to make sure the ‘final design aligns with future transport policies, plans and our obligations under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022’.

The 4.3 kilometre A2 Buncrana Road scheme did not make a list of priority road projects announced by DfI this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2008 the cost was estimated at £45m-£60m but last year that had risen to £85m.

A computer generated image (CGI) of how the new scheme might look.

DfI said it is committed to the scheme but added: “It is important that the final design aligns with future transport policies, plans and our obligations under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022.