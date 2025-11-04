Council boss gives update on Pump Street after partial collapse

By Andy Balfour
Published 4th Nov 2025, 17:05 GMT
Garden of Reflection, Pump Street Derry
Derry and Strabane Council’s Chief Executive has updated members on a planning application for the Convent of Mercy building.

In October the historic Pump Street building suffered damage during Storm Amy, leading to the displacement of some nearby residents and disruption to nearby businesses.

Council’s Planning Department subsequently received a Listed Building Consent (LBC) application for partial demolition of the building.

At October’s Council meeting council’s Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said officers across all departments had been liaising with the building’s owner to “seek structural advice”, while working alongside the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division (HED).

The building after the storm.placeholder image
The building after the storm.

Mr Kelpie said council has also liaised with the impacted businesses.

He added: “Council has made it clear to the building owners that it recognises their dual obligations to both health and safety and responsibilities in relation to work on listed buildings.

“The building owners have now submitted [an LBC application] and has moved on to site shipping containers in order to prop up the building in advance of carrying out the work.

“However, the application is currently being assessed by planning officers and HED.

“We don’t consider that to be an impediment to progress, but that’s a matter for the building owner to consider.”

Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, added that an LBC application allows for public comment, which is ongoing, and officers will “conclude the consideration of the application as soon as they possibly can”.

“It potentially could be a decision that could be delegated to officers. But we will consider closer to the time whether or not we feel it’s appropriate… to come before the Planning Committee.”

Andrew Balfour

Local Democracy Reporter.

