​In his homily on Christmas Eve, Bishop Dónal McKeown reflected on a modern world beset by hyper-consumerism, war, poverty and climate degradation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Even the most strident atheist would agree. Sometimes Christmas has a way of bringing into sharp relief the rampant consumption that today defines the global economy.

Voracious consumerism and the destruction of the environment are often entwined in ways we don’t consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At COP28 most of the focus was on trying to persuade the international community to agree to wean itself off fossil fuels to prevent irreversible climate catastrophe.

Plastic bottles and general rubbish washed up by the sea litter the beaches in Prestwick, Scotland. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Using green energy to fuel our economies is part of the solution. But what of the increasingly synthetic world we have become accustomed to living in?

Look around the room at the everyday items we rely on and which aren’t nailed to a wall or might require a removal crew to shift. How many are plastic? How many are not plastic might be a more appropriate question to ask.

In a 2017 study Roland Geyer and colleagues at the University of California estimated that around half of all the plastic ever produced was created in the previous 20 years.

An employee discharges plastic milk bottles coming from a household waste processing plant n La Loyere, central France. The bottles were to be transformed into pellets to make plastic duct tubes. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) AFP PHOTO JEFF PACHOUD (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 1950 and 2015 there was a 200 fold increase in global production.

Ninety per cent of plastic waste ends up in landfill and is a risk to the natural environment.