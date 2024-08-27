DfI starts process of drafting North West Transport Plan 2035 which is critical to progress of A2 Buncrana Road project
Members of the public are being invited to have their say by helping shape the Vision and Objectives of the NWTP and by identifying local transport concerns.
The Transport Plan will cover local transport issues, including active travel, public transport, the local road network, and parking.
DfI says it is at the beginning of the process and is inviting the public to fill in an online survey.
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “The future of transport really matters because the transport system, and how we travel, influences every aspect of our daily lives.
"We need to strike the right balance between car use and creating the right conditions for more use of public transport and active travel.
"I am committed to tackling regional imbalance and want to hear from as many people as possible to understand local challenges and priorities, to ensure that the new Transport Plan maximises potential in the North West.
"Getting infrastructure right, and investing in it accordingly, can create the foundations for better rural and urban communities and unlock a more prosperous, productive and healthier society,” he said.
The completion of the NWTP is critical to the progress of major road developments in the Derry area including the A2 Buncrana Road.
The multi-million pound road widening project was between Pennyburn and the border was paused last year to allow for the completion of the NWTP.
Public feedback was due to be sought in May 2024 but this was delayed until this week.
A questionnaire, available online until November 5, 2024, is available at the following link https://consultations2.nidirect.gov.uk/dfi-1/nwtp2035.
It seeks views on a range of current transport challenges and the opportunities to improve the sustainability of the local transport system by supporting people to choose the most sustainable mode of travel for their journey.
Several public drop-in sessions will be held in the Derry City & Strabane District Council in late September.
More details of the sessions will be posted on the project webpage (https://consultations2.nidirect.gov.uk/dfi-1/nwtp2035/) and on the Department’s social media platforms when they are confirmed.
