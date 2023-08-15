NW Transport Plan vital for Buncrana Road progress to be published in 2024

A draft Regional Transportation Strategy (RTS) – also critical if the A2 Buncrana Road is to proceed – is likely to be published for consultation by the end of this year.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said the plans are being developed in order to meet its commitments under the Climate Change (NI)

Act 2022.

Raymond Edwards, Assistant Service Delivery Manager, Translink and Sarah Simpson, Business Change Manager - Zero Emissions, Translink, during the roll-out of new zero emission buses on the Foyle Metro network

Under the new law DfI must work towards achieving a 100 per cent reduction by 2050 on net greenhouse gas emissions relative to 1990 levels and it has acknowledged that to achieve this the ‘approach to road building will involve a balanced objective-led approach, considering both the needs for efficient safe transportation infrastructure and the need to achieve net zero emissions’.

The Department has paused the long-awaited Buncrana Road widening scheme to allow for the completion of the RTS and the NWTP.

This week DfI said the RTS could go out to consultation this year while NWTP could be published in 2024.

A Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan (RSTNTP), and a series of Sub-Regional Transport Plans (SRTPs), which will focus on the strategic road network, the railway network, and inter-urban bus services, are also nearing completion.

“Work is progressing on all Transport Plans simultaneously. It is anticipated that the RTS will be drafted and published for public consultation by the end of 2023, with consultation on the individual Plans commencing in 2024.

"Development of the Transport Plans will largely be dependent on the progress made by Councils with their Local Development Plans. The Department is working closely with them on this issue to ensure maximum integration of land use and transport planning.

"Consultation with stakeholders and with the public is a vital component of these Transport Plans,” DfI confirmed this week.

The Department said the Buncrana Road development has been paused until these plans are ready.