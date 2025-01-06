Donegal experienced gales on eleven days and was consistently windier than elsewhere

Donegal experienced gales on eleven days in December when it was consistently windier in the county than elsewhere in Ireland.

Met Éireann’s climate statement for the month shows higher gusts were experienced during Storm Darragh in Leinster and Munster but Donegal was generally blowier.

“Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 6.0 knots (11.1 km/h) at Moore Park, Co Cork to 18.2 knots (33.7 km/h) at Malin Head, Co. Donegal,” said Met Éireann.

The statement continues: “The number of days with gales ranged from zero days at Moore Park, Co Cork to 11 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

"The number of days with up to strong gales ranged from zero at a few stations to 4 days at both Mace Head, Co Galway and Malin Head, Co Donegal. The number of days with storms force winds was 2 days at both Mace Head, Co Galway and Malin Head, Co Donegal.”

Although Donegal was more consistently windy, Storm Darragh brought the highest gusts to the south.

“Both the month’s highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed was reported at Mace Head, Co Galway on Friday 6th during storm Darragh. The highest gust was 76 knots (141 km/h) while the month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 60 knots (111 km/h).

"During storm Darragh, both Oak Park, Co. Carlow (record length 20 years) and Gurteen, Co Tipperary (length 16 years) reported their highest December gust on record.

"Five stations, including Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport, reported their highest December gust since 2013, while Knock Airport reported its highest December gust since 1998. Casement Aerodrome and Mount Dillon reported their highest December gust since 2006,” the statement concludes.