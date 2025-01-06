Donegal significantly warmer and duller during gloomiest December since 2011

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donegal was significantly warmer and duller than normal for December, according to Met Éireann.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county experienced its gloomiest advent since 2011 while the mean temperature was over two degrees warmer than would be expected.

"All mean air temperatures across the country were above their Long-Term Average for the month. Deviations from mean air temperature ranged from 1.2 °C (8.6 °C mean temperature) at Roche’s Point, Co Cork to 2.3 °C (7.8 °C mean temperature) at Finner, Co Donegal,” Met Éireann reported in its climate statement for December.

It was significantly murkier than normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banba's Crown at Malin Head.

“Monthly sunshine totals ranged from 12.7 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal (its dullest December since 2011) to 47.3 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

"The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 7.2 hours at Cork Airport, Co Cork on Monday, December 9. The number of dull days ranged from 17 days at a few stations to 21 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal,” the analysis shows.