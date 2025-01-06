Donegal significantly warmer and duller during gloomiest December since 2011
The county experienced its gloomiest advent since 2011 while the mean temperature was over two degrees warmer than would be expected.
"All mean air temperatures across the country were above their Long-Term Average for the month. Deviations from mean air temperature ranged from 1.2 °C (8.6 °C mean temperature) at Roche’s Point, Co Cork to 2.3 °C (7.8 °C mean temperature) at Finner, Co Donegal,” Met Éireann reported in its climate statement for December.
It was significantly murkier than normal.
“Monthly sunshine totals ranged from 12.7 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal (its dullest December since 2011) to 47.3 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.
"The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 7.2 hours at Cork Airport, Co Cork on Monday, December 9. The number of dull days ranged from 17 days at a few stations to 21 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal,” the analysis shows.
