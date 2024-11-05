Donegal has lowest level of concern about climate change, new EPA survey shows

Just under three quarters of people in Donegal were worried about climate change last year, a new survey has found.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released new updated interactive maps of the 26 counties showing national, regional, and county-level data about people’s climate change beliefs, attitudes, policy preferences and behaviours.

The maps show 74 per cent of adults from Donegal who responded to a survey last year said they were worried about climate change. This was eight points below the national average of 82 per cent and the joint lowest level in the country.

This results are the third output from Wave 2 of the Climate Change in the Irish Mind study, undertaken in 2023 by the EPA and the Yale University Program on Climate Change Communication in support of the National Dialogue on Climate Action.

The survey found only 47 per cent of adults in Donegal thought climate change was mostly caused by human activities – eight points below the national average of 55 per cent and again the joint lowest rate in the country.

Only 51 per cent of adults in Donegal said they believed climate change was personally important (-11 below nat'l avg. 62%).

Only 58 per cent of adults in Donegal said they thought climate change would harm them personally (-5 below nat'l avg. 63%).

There was a much higher acceptance that climate change will harm future regenerations with the Donegal rate of 95% matching the national average.

Seventy-nine per cent of Donegal adults said they thought climate change would harm people in Ireland (-4 nat'l avg. 83%).

Just 71 per cent of adults in Donegal said they believed climate change was already harming people in Ireland or will within 10 years (-4 nat'l avg. 75%.

However, 87 per cent of adults in Donegal thought climate change was affecting weather in Ireland (-1 nat'l avg. 88%) while 72 per cent of adults in the county said they thought extreme weather would harm their community (-3 nat'l avg. 75%).

Dr. Eimear Cotter, Director of the Office of Evidence & Assessment said: “These maps show nationwide acceptance of the scientific consensus on climate change, and strong support for most climate action policies, with minimal variation based on where people live, and that most climate attitudes were resilient in the face of cost-of-living increases.

"However, we also see that public understanding of the causes of climate change is limited and varies between counties. In some counties, less than half of the population understands that climate change is human caused, compared to about six in ten in other areas.”

Dr. Tara Higgins, Programme Manager, EPA Evidence Programme said: “It is encouraging to see that most people across all parts of Ireland believe we have a collective responsibility to act on climate change.

"It will be important to understand and address people’s concerns about some climate action policies – such as moving away from fossil fuelled transport and home heating.

"These latest climate opinion maps are a valuable resource for climate policy decision-makers, researchers, the media, non-governmental organizations, and students. We encourage people to use these maps to explore opinions on climate change and worries about climate risks in their own county and region.”