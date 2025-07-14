Exciting plans for revamp of Derry’s Richmond Centre

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 12:27 BST
Exciting new details of refurbishment plans for the south eastern entrance of the Richmond Centre in Derry city centre have been lodged with the planners.

Kildare Projects Limited. has applied for permission to alter and refurbish the existing east facing façade of the popular Derry shopping centre at the Bank Place and Newmarket Street end.

An artists’ interpretation of how the new development might look indicate major alterations and a much more modern aspect, should the plans eventually be approved by the Derry City & Strabane District Council Planning Committee.

The proposals complement an application submitted by the Martin Property Group for the development of new windows at retail unit 1A at the Bank Place entrance to the shopping centre.

An artists' impression by Studio 4 Design submitted in support of the application.
An artists' impression by Studio 4 Design submitted in support of the application.

That separate application related to the unit that was formerly occupied by the retailers Index and Argos over many years and is the first shop on the right as customers enter the centre from Bank Place and Newmarket Street.

