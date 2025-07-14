Exciting plans for revamp of Derry’s Richmond Centre
Kildare Projects Limited. has applied for permission to alter and refurbish the existing east facing façade of the popular Derry shopping centre at the Bank Place and Newmarket Street end.
An artists’ interpretation of how the new development might look indicate major alterations and a much more modern aspect, should the plans eventually be approved by the Derry City & Strabane District Council Planning Committee.
The proposals complement an application submitted by the Martin Property Group for the development of new windows at retail unit 1A at the Bank Place entrance to the shopping centre.
That separate application related to the unit that was formerly occupied by the retailers Index and Argos over many years and is the first shop on the right as customers enter the centre from Bank Place and Newmarket Street.
