A planning application has been submitted to Donegal County Council for an extension to the popular The Seaview Tavern in Malin Head.

The application, which has been lodged by Michael and Catriona Doherty of The Seaview Tavern, seeks permission for the demolition of an existing restaurant area and the erection of a two-storey extension.

The extension and alterations to the property, which is Ireland’s most northerly restaurant, contains the upgrading of the restaurant area to include new toilets and bar, a revised reception area and glazed sitting area at ground floor level, the provision of seven new bedrooms at first floor level, a new storage area at basement level to include under roadway pedestrian crossing, as well as all associated site works and connection to existing services on site.

In 1973, Willie Doherty (Doc) and Vera took over running the Seaview Tavern from Barney Grant. Doc's as it is locally named, continues to be run by the Doherty (Doc) family.