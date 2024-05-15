Fallen hawthorn forces Derry walkers and cyclists to get their boots and tyres muddy out the ‘Line’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walkers and cyclists enjoying a dander or a spin out the popular ‘Line’ greenway may have to get their boots or tyres muddy due to a fallen hawthorn halfway between Derry and Carrigans.

The tree was partially obstructing the Foyle Valley Greenway close to the ‘Shoals’ artwork and resting area just below Ballougry and directly opposite Newbuildings on Tuesday afternoon.