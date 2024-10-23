Foyle Street in Derry to reopen for Christmas and New Year business period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Foyle Street is to reopen for four weeks over the Christmas and New Year period to accommodate traders with NI Water confirming the welcome development on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dismantling of the hoarding will commence on Monday, December 2 with Foyle Street due to be fully reopened to motorists as well as pedestrians by Monday, December 9, 2024.

NI Water said it is in a position to temporarily reopen the street due to the ‘excellent progress’ being made by contractor BSG on sewerage infrastructure improvements on Foyle Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyle Street will remain open until Monday, January 6, 2025 when BSG return to site to commence Phase 3 of the project.

An aerial view of the Foyle Street upgrades

Kieran Grant, NI Water project manager said: “NI Water and our project team from BSG and Arup greatly appreciate the patience and cooperation from businesses in the area to date and are pleased to be able to offer this short break in construction activity ahead of and during the Christmas/New Year period.

“We would take this opportunity to advise the public that there will be no change to the current bus arrangements while the road is temporarily reopened. Metro bus services will continue to operate from Foyle Street Bus Station and Goldliner and Ulsterbus services from Foyle Street Car Park.

“When the contractor returns to site on Monday 6th January 2025, Phase 3a and 3b hoarding will be erected between the Blackbird/Bus Station and Shipquay Place, and the control barrier will move to the Water Street junction from where all deliveries to the street will be managed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After approximately two months, the hoarding will be reduced in length to accommodate Phase 3b works which will extend from Foyle Street Car Park to Shipquay Place. Taxi ranks will move to the Water Street side of Foyle Street while Phases 3a and 3b are ongoing.

“We are also pleased to announce that ahead of the city’s Halloween celebrations, local street artist, Karl Porter from UV Arts will make a start on transforming the construction hoarding around the site.

“Renowned for murals such as The Derry Girls, UV Arts will work their magic on the hoardings – mixing images depicting life on Foyle Street and the environment with well-known colloquialisms - to visually enhance the area and make it more appealing for shoppers.

“The artwork will take place during the week when resources and weather permit and may continue in the new year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Roddy, Manager at City Centre Initiative added: “I am delighted that such progress has been made on this essential piece of work and very happy that NI Water has announced that they will demobilise and open up Foyle Street during the weeks leading up to Christmas. I also commend the businesses in the area for their patience and understanding over the past few months.”

Foyle Street was closed to motorists from August 12 to allow for the vital sewerage and wastewater works in the street that are expected to take until next summer to complete.

The £4.2m project will increase capacity and facilitate future infrastructure developments.