Foyle Street in Derry to reopen for Christmas and New Year business period
Dismantling of the hoarding will commence on Monday, December 2 with Foyle Street due to be fully reopened to motorists as well as pedestrians by Monday, December 9, 2024.
NI Water said it is in a position to temporarily reopen the street due to the ‘excellent progress’ being made by contractor BSG on sewerage infrastructure improvements on Foyle Street.
Foyle Street will remain open until Monday, January 6, 2025 when BSG return to site to commence Phase 3 of the project.
Kieran Grant, NI Water project manager said: “NI Water and our project team from BSG and Arup greatly appreciate the patience and cooperation from businesses in the area to date and are pleased to be able to offer this short break in construction activity ahead of and during the Christmas/New Year period.
“We would take this opportunity to advise the public that there will be no change to the current bus arrangements while the road is temporarily reopened. Metro bus services will continue to operate from Foyle Street Bus Station and Goldliner and Ulsterbus services from Foyle Street Car Park.
“When the contractor returns to site on Monday 6th January 2025, Phase 3a and 3b hoarding will be erected between the Blackbird/Bus Station and Shipquay Place, and the control barrier will move to the Water Street junction from where all deliveries to the street will be managed.
“After approximately two months, the hoarding will be reduced in length to accommodate Phase 3b works which will extend from Foyle Street Car Park to Shipquay Place. Taxi ranks will move to the Water Street side of Foyle Street while Phases 3a and 3b are ongoing.
“We are also pleased to announce that ahead of the city’s Halloween celebrations, local street artist, Karl Porter from UV Arts will make a start on transforming the construction hoarding around the site.
“Renowned for murals such as The Derry Girls, UV Arts will work their magic on the hoardings – mixing images depicting life on Foyle Street and the environment with well-known colloquialisms - to visually enhance the area and make it more appealing for shoppers.
“The artwork will take place during the week when resources and weather permit and may continue in the new year.”
Jim Roddy, Manager at City Centre Initiative added: “I am delighted that such progress has been made on this essential piece of work and very happy that NI Water has announced that they will demobilise and open up Foyle Street during the weeks leading up to Christmas. I also commend the businesses in the area for their patience and understanding over the past few months.”
Foyle Street was closed to motorists from August 12 to allow for the vital sewerage and wastewater works in the street that are expected to take until next summer to complete.
The £4.2m project will increase capacity and facilitate future infrastructure developments.
