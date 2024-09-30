Foyle Street ratepayer applies for reduced rate due to prolonged closure of Derry city centre thoroughfare

By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Sep 2024, 17:14 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 17:14 BST
A Derry ratepayer has applied for a reduction in their rates due to the prolonged closure of Foyle Street to facilitate works by NI Water, it’s emerged.

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald confirmed the application in response to an Assembly Question table by Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.

The SDLP MLA asked the minister if ‘she will allow businesses in Foyle Street, Derry, to benefit from a reduction in their Rates bill due to the prolonged closure of the street to facilitate major works by NI Water’.

Ms. Archibald replied: “An application from an affected ratepayer of Foyle Street has been received by the District Valuer, who is considering if a temporary allowance is warranted.

A Derry ratepayer has applied for a reduction in their rates due to the prolonged closure of Foyle Street to facilitate works by NI Water, it’s emerged.

"The rating system here does not provide automatic relief in circumstances of public realm or infrastructure works. Each instance is assessed on its own merits considering the impact of works on the Net Annual Value (NAV) of the property.

“The outcome of the application, and any others received, will inform if a wider review is needed of similarly affected property in Foyle Street.”

Earlier this month Mr. Durkan called on the minister to intervene to reduce the rates burden for Foyle Street businesses impacted by the closure of the street.

The busy city centre thoroughfare will be closed until at least the middle of 2025 in order to allow for a major sewerage and wastewater upgrade.

A £4.2m project to improve the aged water and sewerage systems in the vicinity, increase capacity and facilitate future infrastructure developments, is currently underway.

Translink unveils new temporary layout for Foyle Street Bus Station to facilitate NI Water works

