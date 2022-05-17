Investigation after ‘significant’ fish kill in tributary of Skeoge River

The matter was raised by Donegal County Councillor Terry Crossan at today’s (Tuesday) meeting of Inishowen Municipal District Councillors.

The Sinn Fein Councillor said he had been contacted by a concerned member of the public, who provided him with photographs and video ‘and you could clearly pick out the dead fish, lying there and floating down.’

Colr Crossan highlighted how the kill was on a ‘small tributary’ at the Skeoge River, which runs into Inch Lake - ‘an area of high importance to wildlife, fish, ecology and the environment.’

Some of the fish found dead by a member of the public. Picture courtesy of Councillor Terry Crossan.

He added that he has contacted the relevant personnel in Donegal County Council and the matter is being investigated. Mr Matthew Byrne, Waste Regulation Officer, said Inland Fisheries Ireland were also contacted and are currently investigating.

Colr Crossan said a ‘significant number of brown trout and salmon parr’ perished. He added that the member of the public has ‘gathered’ samples of the trout and salmon parr to assist in the investigation, if needed.

It is understood the fish were found in the Bridgend area.