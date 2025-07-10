Lough Swilly RNLI issues Lion's Mane jellyfish warning
On a post on social media, which was was accompanied by a photograph of a large Lion’s Mane jellyfish, spotted by Geraldine McGann, a spokesperson said: “That time of year again. Lion’s Mane jellyfish are in Lough Swilly. This guy was washed up on Ludden beach, Buncrana.
“They can give you quite a sting, so be mindful of your kids and the family dog!”
Lion’s Mane is one of five jellyfish native to Ireland.
HSE.ie says a sting from a Lion’s Mane jellyfish can cause nausea, sweating, cramps, headaches and other symptoms.
The risk of getting stung is increased if you: touch jellyfish swim at times when jellyfish appear in large numbers (a jellyfish bloom); swim in a place known to have many jellyfish, especially on a downwind shore; swim or dive in jellyfish areas without protective clothing; play or sunbathe where jellyfish are washed up on the beach. See www.hse.ie.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.