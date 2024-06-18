Muir says it is vital to get Mobuoy remediation right with draft strategy now complete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Muir says it is vital the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) gets public consultation on its draft strategy for the remediation of the Mobuoy super-dump correct.

The environment minister confirmed DAERA’s draft optimum remediation strategy for the clean-up of the waste site has now been completed when quizzed by Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin at Stormont on Monday.

"A draft optimum remediation strategy to deliver the long-term remediation of the Mobuoy site, based on the best balance of environmental, social and economic factors, has been developed.

“A detailed risk assessment drawing on extensive site investigations and over seven years of monitoring has provided a robust evidence basis for a detailed appraisal of many remediation options and, subsequently, the development of the draft remediation strategy.

Waste previously recovered from the Mobuoy site.

“The draft strategy has been developed in line with best practice and using guidance issued by the Environment Agency that applies to Northern Ireland.

"The next step in the process is to consult the public on the draft strategy. It is vital that we get it right, and I will ensure that all interested parties have the opportunity to comment on the draft strategy,” he declared.

Ms. McLaughlin pointed out how the Mobuoy dump has economic as well as environmental implications.

“It is holding up progress on the A6. Will the Minister detail how he will work with the Minister for Infrastructure to ensure that progress is finally made on that crucial issue and that the delay in one issue does not kill progress on the A6?” she asked.

The minister responded: “I understand the urgency to act on this matter, for many reasons, including in relation to the A6. I have briefly spoken to the Infrastructure Minister [John O’Dowd] about it, and I continue to engage with him.