New Ballykelly greenway for pedestrians and cyclists to cost £2.6m

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Oct 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 16:45 BST
The creation of a new greenway for pedestrians and cyclists in Ballykelly involves a public investment of £2.6m.

The resurfacing element of the project will cost £200,000, according to the roads minister John O’Dowd.

"The value of the Active Travel scheme on the A2 Clooney Road in Ballykelly is £2.6m and the value of the scheme on the A29 Ring Road in Coleraine is £0.8m.

“Provision of high quality active travel infrastructure along existing roads, in some cases means having to move and reprofile the existing carriageway, including replacing kerb lines and drainage.

"This is the case on the Clooney Road and Coleraine Ring Road schemes where the carriageway needs to be realigned and reprofiled to facilitate the active travel infrastructure improvements.

"The resultant resurfacing is a necessary consequence of delivering the active travel improvements and cannot, therefore, be considered in isolation.

“The resurfacing element of the Clooney Road active travel scheme is estimated to be in the region £0.4m for the surface course material, with the Coleraine Ring Road estimated to be in the region £0.2m,” said Mr. O’Dowd in response to an Assembly Question.

The Infrastructure Minister said the Clooney Road was not considered a priority for resurfacing.

“I can further confirm that the roads in question were not in a condition where carriageway resurfacing was considered a priority. It would not be practical to wait many years for road surfaces to deteriorate to the point where they would be prioritised for resurfacing before progressing any road improvement scheme, including improvements to active travel provision,” he said.

