‘Our vibrant LGBT+ community contributes so much’ - Tierney

While serving as Mayor last year, Councillor Tierney provided funding for the crossing from his budget.

Councillor Tierney worked with members of the city’s LGBT+ community to advance the plans.

The Ballyarnett councillor said: “After all the planning that went into this project I am delighted to see it come to fruition in the heart of our city. It was one of the highlights of my year as mayor to help deliver this crossing to honour Derry’s LGBT+ community.

Councillor Brian Tierney on the crossing.

“Our vibrant LGBT+ community contributes so much to life in this city. Foyle Pride has become one of Derry’s biggest events with people travelling from all over the island to attend. This crossing is the first of its kind in Ireland and I hope it will be the first of many.

“It adds to our city’s unique tourism offering and solidifies Derry’s reputation as a welcoming place for everyone.”