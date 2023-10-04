News you can trust since 1772

Plans to develop new North Terrace at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium unanimously approved

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have unanimously approved plans for redevelopment work at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST
Planning permission was granted for the partial demolition of the Southend Stand and the development of a safe standing covered terrace, which will see a significant increase in the overall capacity of the ground.

The plans also include the improvement of male and female toilet facilities, two sets of turnstiles and gates and all associated site works.

It’s the latest phase in the development of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, and the work is being funded and managed by Derry City Football Club, with approval and support from stadium owners Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The proposed new North Terrace at the BrandywellThe proposed new North Terrace at the Brandywell
The proposed new North Terrace at the Brandywell
The enhanced spectator capacity will help meet increased demand for tickets from Derry City FC’s growing fanbase.

Committee Members welcomed the plans and praised the Council teams for their ongoing work to progress the proposals.

Speaking after the meeting, Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Sean Mooney, said: “This is very welcome news for football fans, as it will significantly enhance the visitor experience at the stadium.

"I am delighted to see these plans progressing well, I want to acknowledge the work of the various teams within Council who have been working closely with Derry City FC and the local community to progress the project.

"It will be fantastic for the club and a great resource for the local sporting community, and I look forward to seeing the work commence on site.”

At the meeting members were informed that the increase in capacity was not expected to impact on parking in nearby residential streets, as the club has developed a match day travel plan to facilitate the forecasted increase in spectator numbers.

Council will continue to work with the club so that all other necessary statutory approvals and agreements are in place to facilitate the earliest possible commencement of works on site.

A public information day was held in May for residents of the Brandywell area to allow them to view the plans and discuss proposals with Council Officers and Derry City FC.

Derry City unveil stunning image of proposed North Terrace at Brandywell Stadium

