Plans to erect new spire at St. Brigid’s in Derry as chapel celebrates its 50th anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application to construct a new church spire at St. Brigid’s in Carnhill has been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council in this the chapel’s 50th anniversary year.

It has been lodged by Fr. Michael McCaughey, local Parish Priest, who moves to Strabane and Lifford to serve the parishes of Leckpatrick, Camus and Clonleigh next month.

The application is for the ‘construction of a new church spire, external lighting, speakers for “bells” and minor site works to include landscaping, pathway and seating areas’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposed elevations of the new spire at St. Brigid's submitted by FM Corr and Associates to Derry City & Strabane District Council on behalf of the applicant.

A spire formerly stood at the Carnhill chapel but was snapped in two during gale force winds in May 2011 before being destroyed by fire during repair works.

Now, as the parish community celebrates St. Brigid’s 50th anniversary, it proposes erecting a new spire of galvanised steel at the Village Lane chapel.

Work on St. Brigid’s began in November 25, 1974, and was completed on December 22, 1974.

It cost £30,000 to build and was consecrated by Bishop Edward Daly.