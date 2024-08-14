Plans to erect new spire at St. Brigid’s in Derry as chapel celebrates its 50th anniversary year
It has been lodged by Fr. Michael McCaughey, local Parish Priest, who moves to Strabane and Lifford to serve the parishes of Leckpatrick, Camus and Clonleigh next month.
The application is for the ‘construction of a new church spire, external lighting, speakers for “bells” and minor site works to include landscaping, pathway and seating areas’.
A spire formerly stood at the Carnhill chapel but was snapped in two during gale force winds in May 2011 before being destroyed by fire during repair works.
Now, as the parish community celebrates St. Brigid’s 50th anniversary, it proposes erecting a new spire of galvanised steel at the Village Lane chapel.
Work on St. Brigid’s began in November 25, 1974, and was completed on December 22, 1974.
It cost £30,000 to build and was consecrated by Bishop Edward Daly.
