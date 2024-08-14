Plans to erect new spire at St. Brigid’s in Derry as chapel celebrates its 50th anniversary year

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Aug 2024, 18:04 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 18:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An application to construct a new church spire at St. Brigid’s in Carnhill has been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council in this the chapel’s 50th anniversary year.

It has been lodged by Fr. Michael McCaughey, local Parish Priest, who moves to Strabane and Lifford to serve the parishes of Leckpatrick, Camus and Clonleigh next month.

The application is for the ‘construction of a new church spire, external lighting, speakers for “bells” and minor site works to include landscaping, pathway and seating areas’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
St. Brigid’s gears up for special 50th anniversary as Ireland’s patron’s sesquim...
Proposed elevations of the new spire at St. Brigid's submitted by FM Corr and Associates to Derry City & Strabane District Council on behalf of the applicant.Proposed elevations of the new spire at St. Brigid's submitted by FM Corr and Associates to Derry City & Strabane District Council on behalf of the applicant.
Proposed elevations of the new spire at St. Brigid's submitted by FM Corr and Associates to Derry City & Strabane District Council on behalf of the applicant.

A spire formerly stood at the Carnhill chapel but was snapped in two during gale force winds in May 2011 before being destroyed by fire during repair works.

Now, as the parish community celebrates St. Brigid’s 50th anniversary, it proposes erecting a new spire of galvanised steel at the Village Lane chapel.

Work on St. Brigid’s began in November 25, 1974, and was completed on December 22, 1974.

It cost £30,000 to build and was consecrated by Bishop Edward Daly.

Fr. Micheál McGavigan new Parish Priest at Three Patrons as Fr. Michael McCaughey moving to Strabane and Lifford

Related topics:DerryStrabane District CouncilStrabane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.