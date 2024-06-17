Public to get sneak preview of new DNA (Derry on the North Atlantic) Museum at Maritime Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to the Foyle Maritime Festival will have the chance to get a sneak peek at the plans for the much-anticipated new DNA (Derry on the North Atlantic) Museum at a special riverfront display space during the event.

Work has been progressing on the designs for the galleries in the state-of-the-art new museum with work due to commence on the Ebrington Square site early next year.

A special DNA Pop-up Display will be a popular highlight at the Maritime Festival, which runs from June 27 – 30, where people can for the first-time view video animations of the plans and find out more about what collections the new museum will showcase.

DNA Museum Project Manager, Margaret Edwards said: “We are delighted at how the plans are progressing for the DNA Museum, and we can’t wait to unveil the visuals for the gallery spaces.

"The new museum will take a completely new approach to exploring the history of the city and district, using technology to create new audio-visual experiences to help visitors immerse themselves in the story of this place. In essence helping visitors to discover what’s in our DNA.

“There are so many fascinating strands to our heritage and the River Foyle has been central to much of that narrative. So it’s very fitting that we use this opportunity at the Foyle Maritime Festival to talk about its significance, and its part in shaping the DNA of Derry and its people and giving us our unique personality.”

During the festival the DNA Display will give visitors the chance to step back in time to the Factory Girls era, with an interactive display dedicated to telling the story of Derry’s industrial past. Visitors will also be invited to engage with a beautiful illustration designed to capture what’s in our DNA and share their own thoughts.

The DNA Display will also house the TIDE virtual reality experience, a unique way to immerse yourself in local heritage, and you can also find out more about the Unpath’d Waters Navigator, a ground-breaking three year research project aiming to unite the UK’s maritime collections.