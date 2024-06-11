Derry riverfront to shine during magical ‘Beyond Blue’ Foyle Maritime Festival showcase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The coordinator of the Foyle Maritime Festival Helena Hasson has said a stunning Beyond Blue showcase event planned for the Saturday of the carnival at the end of the month will be a magical celebration of the River Foyle.

“We are in the final stages of planning the Showcase event, and I can’t wait to see it all coming together on the night. We have five beautiful ships taking part this year, and they will be visually stunning on the night bedecked with lighting,” she declared.

Derry’s riverfront will be emblazoned with colour, as Visual Spectrum light up the skies with a choreographed light show display which can be viewed from locations all along the Foyle.

The evening will begin at 8.30pm with a poignant choral event entitled ‘A Dusk Chorus’ which will see a range of local choirs singing along the riverfront for an atmospheric performance of some specially selected songs.

The Tall Ships visiting the city include The Phoenix, Irene, Leader, La Malouine and Klevia. The Brocklebank, a tugboat built in 1965, will also be in the city and will invite guests on board.

From 8pm several of the stunning Tall Ships visiting the festival will begin moving out and lining up to create a dramatic backdrop along the river as part of the spectacle of the showcase.

The boats will all feature special lighting schemes created by Visual Spectrum Studio as part of the event, creating a dazzling parade of light as dusk sets in. At 9pm La Malouine Ship will fire its cannon to announce the start of the choreographed light show on the Foyle.

Visual Spectrum Studio Director, Ryan Vail said it promised to be a ‘spectacular visual feast’.

"High-powered beams will cut through the night sky, creating dynamic patterns and vibrant displays that dance across the water's surface.

“The show will be synchronized with pyrotechnics, lighting up the pontoon with bursts of colour and fire effects. Each burst of light and fire will explode in perfect harmony with music, creating an immersive and enchanting experience for festival-goers.

"This breath-taking spectacle will highlight the maritime heritage of Derry, blending cutting-edge technology with the historic charm of the waterfront,” he said.

At 10pm the star of the flotilla visiting the festival, The Phoenix, will start its journey from Sainsbury’s to the Peace Bridge, featuring a bespoke lighting scheme with beams and pyro special effects and finally taking centre stage in the floating line up in time for the fireworks.

As darkness falls a cascade of fire will fill the skies at 10.50pm as the show comes to a dramatic climax with a synchronised firework display over the Foyle.

A series of illuminated installations shoreside will add to the enchantment of the evening, including the magnificent Lumineoles from France.

Two floating amphibians each measuring 15 metres long will dance in the night sky while a technicoloured collection of larger than life sea creatures from Artastic, Dublin, will add to the medley of breath-taking audio and visual experiences lighting up the evening.

From 11pm until midnight, the riverfront descends into a gentle quiet with all of the focus on the lights on the river and shoreside. The event will conclude with the Tall Ships slowly gliding back to their respective berths for 11.30pm.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Barr, said: “The Foyle Maritime Festival Showcase is always a special experience. There are so many elements that come together to make the showcase a completely unique event.

“We are so lucky to have the beautiful environment of the Foyle to set the scene. It will be front and centre throughout the festival, but particularly so on Saturday night, when we will have the chance to view so much activity on and beside the water. I’m really looking forward to what will be a real treat for the senses.”

Ms. Hasson said: "Visual Spectrum have also promised us a gorgeous display of light that will be visible for miles around. It will be a magical celebration of the River that we all associate with home, and the chance to appreciate and showcase our city for all the world to see.”

There will be live music throughout the day on the festival stages with keynote performances from NI Opera on the Anchor stage in the afternoon and from Kíla, 5 who are headlining the Starboard stage from 9.15pm -10.45pm, as part of the Maritime Melodies programme which is showcasing some of the finest local musicians across the four days.

Kíla 5, is a stripped back version of Kíla, the acclaimed Irish roots group, which is renowned as one of the best live acts anywhere.

Other acts lined up include Dana Masters, Reevah, Roe and The Henry Girls, among many others.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to the Foyle Maritime Festival over the four days with a packed programme of water and land based activities.

The quayside will become a bustling maritime village featuring vintage fairground rides, live music, the culinary delights of the LegenDerry Food Village, the Maritime and Merchant Markets, Big Wheel, water taster sessions and so much more.

The Foyle Maritime Festival is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with key stakeholders Foyle Port and Loughs Agency and supported by a range of funders including TNI, Diageo and Ulster University.