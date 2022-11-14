Donegal T.D. Pearse Doherty told TDs that waste containing bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause illness is ending up in the Foyle and the Swilly and in the loughs and seas right across the county on a regular basis.

"Raw sewage is being discharged daily into 32 of our towns and villages, eight of which are in my home county of Donegal, namely, Burtonport, Coolatee, Falcarragh, Kerrykeel, Kilcar, Moville, Ramelton and Rathmullan.

“As the Minister of State knows, raw sewage contains bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause illness. The fact that so many in my county of Donegal are exposed to these risks is completely unacceptable,” said Deputy Doherty.

The Moville shore path.

The Sinn Féin TD. said he was concerned that several affected areas – including Moville and Rathmullan – are not due to be connected to a treatment plant until after 2025.

“It is deeply concerning that it is not planned to connect five of the towns in Donegal - Coolatee, Falcarragh, Moville, Ramelton and Rathmullan - to a treatment plant until the second half of this decade,” said the Gweedore-based TD.

In a statement on water policy the Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, said upgraded water treatment facilities are planned in the Fanad area.

