Statutory orders for A5 have been made

By Laura Glenn
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 13:14 BST
The Department for Infrastructure has published the formal Notice of Intention to proceed with the first phase of the A5 Western Transport Corridor Scheme and confirmed that the Direction, Vesting and Stopping-up Orders have been made.

The Statutory Orders cover 55kms of new trunk road from the proposed Junction 8 (south of Strabane) to the proposed Junction 15 near Ballygawley including the westward extension of the existing A4 Dual Carriageway.

For further information, refer to the composite Statutory notice at: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/publications/a5-western-transport-corridor-dual-carriageway-scheme-confirmed-orders-2024

The Orders are available to view and download at: a5wtc; including the maps which form part of the Direction Order and the land plans which form part of the Vesting Order.

Statutory orders for the A5 have been made. File picture.Statutory orders for the A5 have been made. File picture.
Earlier this month, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed the construction of a safer A5 road from Derry to Aughnacloy is to go ahead from early next year.

The current A5 road - which has been branded a ‘death trap’ on which dozens of people have lost their lives over recent years – will be replaced in one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken here in recent decades.

The Irish government has previously pledged funding towards the route, which is expected to extend beyond the border and on to Dublin, providing greater connectivity as well as a safer route for the north west of the island.

The confirmed project will see the first 34 miles of the road proceed from the proposed Junction 8 south of Strabane, to the proposed Junction 15 near Ballygawley including the westward extension of the existing A4 Dual Carriageway.

