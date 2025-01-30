Storm Éowyn debris concerns raised in Derry & Strabane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have enquired about council’s plans for debris caused by Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Full Council Meeting, members commended council staff and officers, staff from Governmental bodies, and community groups for their “tireless” work during the storm last weekend.

A week on, tens of thousands of homes across Ireland remain without power, with thousands also without access to water and internet following the worst storm for generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The north west region was among the worst areas affected, with extensive damage caused to numerous buildings, trees felled onto roads and debris strewn across different areas.

Fallen trees at on Culmore Road. Photo: George Sweeney

Speaking at the meeting, Derg representative, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey, said that although a considerable number of houses were were still without power and/ or water, his District Electoral Area was “mainly on the other side” of any issues.

He noted, however, that several members of the public were left with debris on their property and its collection may not fall within the remit of council’s bulk collection services.

Alderman Hussey said: “I know of one case where there’s a wrecked garden shed in somebody’s garden, but they don’t know where the garden shed came from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I’m wondering is there any way that our refuse collection services can assist those who find that they have a large amount of debris, in many cases not their own, because of the storm.

Trolley bays at Sainsburys damaged by Storm Isha. Photo: George Sweeney

“There is also debris which is lying about in various public spaces, roadways, etc.., that needs to be gathered up. Where does that responsibility lie going forward?”

Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said that, in cases of debris on public places, council will either clean it up or liaise with the relevant agencies.

“Once it’s a matter of private property, we always endeavour to assist where we can,” he explained. “We’ll look at each individual case and see if there are issues to do with insurance, private trespass, all of those things.

“So I couldn’t give a blanket answer on that, but we’re certainly willing to assist where we can or point to someone who can.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.