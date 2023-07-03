Untapped potential of ‘gem of natural asset’ Moorlough to be maximised

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs, who proposed the initiative, described the popular fishery near Donemana as ‘a gem of a natural asset on our doorstep’.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council approved the establishment of a working group to ‘assist local sporting and community groups with an expressed interest in the future development of Moorlough and its natural amenities’.

The group will initiative ‘multi-agency engagement to allow for its untapped potential to be maximised for leisure, sport and tourism purposes’.

Councillor Paul Boggs at Moorlough

Colr. Boggs said: “My colleagues Maolíosa McHugh MLA and former Councillor Dan Kelly were to the fore in securing previous improvements to the amenity including successfully lobbying the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to provide an asphalt shavings surface to creates a basic road surface around most of the 1.8 km route of the lough during 2021 to enhance accessibility. A contract for further much needed maintenance work to the perimeter surface is now also pending.

“To build on this progress and following discussions with local people and user groups, I brought this motion before council. It called for the establishment of a working group to initiate multi-agency engagement to work towards the maximising of Moorloughs untapped potential for leisure, sport and tourism purposes.”

“I believe that this focussed and collaborative approach provides the best opportunity to secure the necessary additional investment and facilities needed to make this happen.

