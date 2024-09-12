After a sporadic week in which the warm sunshine was abruptly followed by plummeting temperatures and frequent downpours, it looks like late September could see a return to more pleasant and settled conditions for the north west of Ireland.

In fact, by early next week Derry could see temperatures clibing back up to 20 degrees celsius.

But we’ve a few more wet and cold days before we get there and temperatures tonight are expected to drop back to a chilly 6 degrees in Derry city and Inishowen.

The Met Office is forecasting that tomorrow, Friday, will be a better day than today with some clear and sunny spells in the morning and early afternoon before the rain returns later in the evening, with the same pattern forecast for north Donegal by Met Éireann, with temperature highs of 13 or 14 degrees.

People pictured previously on the Peace Bridge. DER2120GS – 003

The low cloud will hover over the region on Saturday, but Sunday is looking much brighter and drier with temperatures up to around 15 degrees throughout the afternoon and some nice sunny spells.

Tepmeratures will continue to climb into Monday, reaching 17 degrees, with some more cloud and rain forecast, before things really start to warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday with dry days and temperatures reaching 20 or 21 degrees in Derry and Inishowen expected.

It’ll remain much more settled into next weekend, although it will be less sunny with temperatures still reaching a very pleasant 19 degrees. And while the chance of the odd shower can never be ruled out completely, it’s looking like next week will be a much more pleasant one overall.