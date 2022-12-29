The blaze is believed to have spread from the kitchen of the pub.

Derry Assistant Group Commander Kevin McLaughlin said more than two dozen fire fighters were deployed to bring the fire under control shortly after 6am on Thursday.

"We attended with three appliances from Northland fire station, two appliances from Crescent Link and two from Strabane.

The Dungloe Bar

“It came in as a fire in the ground floor of the commercial premises. The fire was extinguished using breathing apparatus and hose-reel jets and the incident was dealt with by 10 o'clock.

“At the minute the fire remains under investigation but it is believed to be accidental,” the top firefighter told Radio Foyle.

Mr. McLaughlin said the fire was well-developed and that firefighters were aware of the potential for the blaze to spread.

“The fire was mostly contained to the ground floor through it did penetrate the first and second floor and it was a good piece of work by our crews to bring the fire under control without further damage to the premises,” he stated.

The local fire commander said the fire occurred at the back of the pub.

