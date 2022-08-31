Jayne Brady urged to deliver A5 and at Magee but cost-of-living is main priority

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayne Brady visited the North West today, August 31, to meet with representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, the Institute of Directors, and other key business and city stakeholders.

The groups also outlined to Ms Brady the potential for long-term economic growth in the North West by supporting the delivery of significant projects, including the expansion of Magee to 10,000 students, completion of the A5, and support for investment in emerging sectors including tech, fintech, and health and life sciences.

President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Aidan O’Kane said: “Today’s meeting with the Head of the Civil Service was positive, and an opportunity for us to highlight with city stakeholders and partners our collective ambitions for the North West City region and the issues facing businesses which we would like to see prioritised by the next Executive.

Aidan O’Kane, President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce; Damien Gallagher, Executive Director of Engineering, Seagate Technology; Jayne Brady, Head of the Civil Service NI; Gordon Milligan, Chair of the IoD NI; and Anna Doherty, Interim Chief Executive of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

“We emphasised to Ms Brady the need for the next Executive to work towards a regionally balanced economy and unlock the opportunities available in the North West as part of the next Programme for Government.

"Strong and emerging sectors, including tech, ICT, advanced manufacturing and health and life sciences will be key drivers of regional economic growth in the medium and long-term in our region and it’s important they get the help they need to fully flourish.

“However, the most pressing issue currently is the growing cost-of-living crisis and the immense pressure this is placing on our businesses, workers, and households. Inflation is rising rapidly and the cost of everything from fuel and food to energy and electricity is getting more and more difficult to pay.

"For families, this means untenable households bills. For businesses, it means deflated consumer confidence and less disposable income being spent with small and independent traders.

“In the absence of an Executive, it’s crucial that the civil service explores all avenues and options to get vital support out to businesses and households without further delay. Ahead of what will be an extremely challenging winter, planning must begin now to help people with spiralling costs and bills, and ensure that businesses are protected from the very worst of the crisis.”

Chair of Institute of Directors NI, Gordon Milligan said: “We have really welcomed the opportunity today to discuss with the Head of the Civil Service the most pressing issues in the current difficult economic landscape.

"Collectively members from the IoD and Londonderry Chamber discussed the current challenges facing North West business and indeed Northern Ireland as a whole. In addition to the mounting pressure on cost of living and raising inflation, we also addressed the serious issues around recruitment and talent, and the need to continue with investment and support for the region, in order for the North West to maintain its position as a market leader in the areas of ICT, tech and health industries.