Lack of British Prime Minister compounds absence of Executive says Chamber President Aidan O'Kane

“Greater uncertainty and instability are the last things we need right now in Northern Ireland," said Mr. O'Kane, following the announcement by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he is to resign.

"Already saddled with an absent Executive, we are now without a Prime Minister and there is serious upheaval and infighting within the Conservative Party. Government time, capacity, and resources are now so stretched that the normal day-to-day business of government is being seriously affected," he said.

The Derry business lobby chief said the 'upheaval' of a leadership race will distract from the business of governance.

“A leadership race for several months will divert energy and attention away from directing support to households and businesses who are struggling under the weight of the cost-of-living crisis and spiralling costs, as well as the unresolved issues over the Protocol and the restoration of the Executive.