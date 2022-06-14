Lidl Ireland to host community briefing on Carndonagh store

Lidl Ireland is to host a drop-in community briefing on June 23 from 5pm to 7pm at Colgan Hall, Carndonagh, in order to brief local residents, community leaders and stakeholders on Lidl’s plans for a brand-new, state-of-the-art store in the locality - which recently received Notification of Decision to Grant Planning Permission from Donegal County Council.

Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 5:50 pm

During the briefing Brian Smyth, Regional Property Director, and Damien Ryan, Senior Acquisitions Manager for Lidl Ireland will be on hand to answer any questions the public may have. Members of the public are free to attend the venue anytime between 5pm and 7pm to see the proposed plans.

Brian Smyth, Regional Property Director for Lidl Ireland commented: “We are delighted to host this briefing session for local residents and stakeholders and are eager to discuss plans for our new, state-of-the-art store in Carndonagh. We hope to bring significant local investment, new jobs and our market leading quality and value to the Carndonagh community for many years to come.”

The proposed Lidl store in Carndonagh.
