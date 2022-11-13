LIVE BLOG: FAI Cup Final as it happened
Over 20,000 Derry City supporters arrive in Dublin ahead of the 2022 FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne
By The Newsroom
39 minutes ago
Can Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops bridge a 10 year gap and lift the FAI’s blue riband trophy? Dublin has turned red and white ahead of the biggest match in the domestic calendar as the Candy Stripes look for a SIXTH FAI Cup title. Keep up to date with all the build-up, action and reaction with our live blog.
Damien Duff
“It’s a humiliating result but I walked into the stadium immensely proud and I’ll leave immensely proud.”
Ruaidhri Higgins reacts
“We haven’t won this cup for 10 years, and it’s too long”
Derry City are FAI Cup champions 2022
Cam's the man as Derry City celebrate sixth FAI Cup success at Aviva Stadium
Derry City 4 Shelbourne 0
PENALTY!
