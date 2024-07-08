Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP has condemned a paint attack on Walkers Plinth in Derry which he said is designed to raise tension in the city ahead of the 12th July.

Colum Eastwood MP said: “People in Derry want to live in peace with one another. This kind of attack is about raising tension in the city in the run up to the twelfth and no one wants it. The people responsible have no support and need to go away.

“I would urge anyone with influence to use it to lower the temperature and make sure that the coming week passes off peacefully.

"Our city is built on a foundation of mutual respect and accommodation of all traditions.

