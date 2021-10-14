One COVID-19 admission in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 9.77%
A woman in her 50s was the only person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
However, revised cumulative figures from the Department of Health show there were six admissions to the Derry hospital on Tuesday.
Their age ranges were: 60-69 (three patients), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).
According to the latest Department of Health figures 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Five (41.67%) out of 12 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (25%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.
Five patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.77% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.76% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 6.32% over capacity; 7.47% were ‘awaiting admission.’