Colum Eastwood’s letter to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin over refusal to green light Windsor Park for Derry City

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing on behalf of the supporters and stakeholders of Derry City Football Club to seek your consideration and support regarding an important matter that concerns the club's participation in European competitions.

As you may be aware, recent developments have led to the club's request to relocate their Europa Conference League qualifier home match against Tobol of Kazakhstan to Windsor Park in Belfast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This decision was influenced by several factors, including capacity concerns at the Ryan McBride Brandywell ground and the desire to ensure the best possible matchday experience for our fans.

Derry City has been refused permission to play its Conference League clash against Tobol at Windsor Park.

However, the club have been informed by UEFA that the match must be played in ‘the same or another city within the territory of its association.’

While we respect and understand the regulations set forth by UEFA, we would like to request a reconsideration of this decision based on the near unique circumstances of our situation.

This year marks 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, a landmark achievement in bringing peace to the island of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This agreement sought to bring together two identities that had been in conflict for generations.

Ending an 800-year-old, often violent, conflict is a huge achievement but the outworking of this is the ongoing work of reconciling our our society, society, sport being a key aspect of this.

As an island we operate increasingly across seamless borders, Derry City playing matches in Windsor Park would represent a hugely significant symbolic gesture, a gesture which both Derry City FC and Linfield FC (who currently play at the ground) are happy to proceed with.

Whilst I appreciate your priority is around the rules of your organisation, we are at risk of missing an important opportunity to use sport to better our society and break down barriers of misconception and mistrust and to foster closer intercommunal relationships across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This opportunity may not present itself again for several years, it should not be missed.

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, has been an integral part of our club's history and identity.

Unfortunately, the current capacity of the stadium does not meet the required criteria to host the aforementioned match. The club are currently in the process of advancing plans to redevelop the Brandywell Stadium to not only meet the necessary standards for hosting European matches but

also to create a modern, safe, and enjoyable environment for our supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of the ongoing efforts to enhance the facilities, we kindly ask for your support in this redevelopment endeavour. The opportunity to host European matches at our own stadium holds great significance for us and our community.

We believe that with the necessary improvements, the Brandywell Stadium can become a suitable venue for future European matches, in line with UEFA regulations

Additionally, we understand the importance of adhering to UEFA's regulations and appreciate the guidance provided. However, we would like to highlight the unique historical circumstances that led to our request to play at Windsor Park.

I ask as the Member of Parliament for Derry City for an exception to be made in this instance, allowing the club to temporarily play their European matches at Windsor Park, given its proximity and larger capacity compared to Tallaght Stadium.

I understand that exceptions are typically made when no other suitable venue is available on the home territory and kindly request a reconsideration of the decision and your support in allowing us to play our Europa Conference League qualifier match against Tobol of Kazakhstan at Windsor Park, along with any subsequent matches.

I also hope for your understanding and encouragement in our efforts to redevelop the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, ensuring a bright future for our club and its supporters,

Thank you for taking the time to consider this. I and countless fans remain hopeful that our unique circumstances will be taken into account.

Yours sincerely,

Colum Eastwood MP