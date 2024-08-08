Derry a beacon of hope in dark times
Glancing left and right it was heartening to see people from all nations, all faiths and none gathering in their city in peace, in harmony, in solidarity.
As speaker after speaker denounced the violence and reiterated to applause that this is a region of a thousand welcomes, a place of sanctuary for all, I thought of the stories of the silent stones; the rocks gathered by generations of our ancestors piled up in various high places across Ireland to remember loved ones who had to leave their homes, their families, friends and all they knew behind due to poverty, war, persecution, to find employment and send money back home. Many of them never returned.
I thought of the people who society rejected who had to leave. I thought of my own ancestors, and of close relatives making a life for themselves elsewhere in the world today.
And I thought of how the people of this nation have enriched the social, cultural fabric and transformed the economic fortunes of the places where they settled and continue to settle.
Many of them faced hardship, rejection and racism abroad. But others were welcomed and accepted and repaid that opportunity a thousand times over when given that chance.
I looked around at the faces gathered on Wednesday night, including people who have come here for the exact same reasons and opportunities.
They are young men, young woman, families, medical professionals without whom our NHS would collapse, people who have set up businesses, who have lived here and raised their families here for generations.
There is no them, just us. I hope this demonstration in Derry provides some comfort to those living in fear and sends a powerful message to people everywhere that the noisy, violent racists and bigots are the few, and we are the many. And we shall overcome.
