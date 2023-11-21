DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Steelstown Ladies write own chapter in history of Gaelic games in Derry city

Steelstown Ladies wrote their own chapter in the history of Gaelic games in the city with a stunning one-point victory over Glenavy in the Ulster Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final at the weekend.

​The Brian Ógs Senior Ladies showed a depth of resilience to hold their nerve and clinch victory in the most dramatic of circumstances in extra-time in Carrickmore on Saturday.

The 2-12 to 2-11 victory over the Antrim champions signalled a historic breakthrough for Steelstown, securing for the club’s senior women’s squad their first ever Ulster Intermediate football title.

The laurels are particularly richly deserved by this group of players.

Steelstown Ladies celebrate their victory over Glenavy in the Ulster Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final at the weekend.

Rewind to this time last year, and all the reportage had been about the Steelstown Ladies being unable to contest their slated semi-final clash against Castlerahan/Denn following a controversial rescheduling and venue change.

The Cavan champions were awarded the tie without a ball being kicked.

All of that was put in the rear view mirror for this season’s campaign, but there is no doubt that the disappointment of last winter and Steelstown’s defeat by Kinawley in a one-point game in the Intermediate final in 2021, led to a hunger and forged a steel that was self-evident on the field of play in County Tyrone on Saturday.

It is now onwards and upwards for this squad who will take on Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-final in Leitrim on December 2.