Archbishop Martin raises question of war crimes in Gaza
The Derry-born leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland issued a hard-hitting statement on Israel’s continued siege of Gaza on New Year’s Day which is also World Day of Peace.
“I believe we must not lose sight of the shocking impact that so-called modern warfare is already having in places like Gaza - nor of the destruction caused by endless use of rockets and bombs in built up areas often filled with displaced people who are desperate for safe shelter.
"The international community must urgently ask if war crimes have been committed, or are currently being committed, with the constant and seemingly merciless bombardment of civilian populations, including defenceless woman and children; with the effective blocking of avenues to proper humanitarian support for the essentials of life like water, sanitation, food and fuel and apparent of access to essential healthcare and to measures for controlling the spread of hunger and disease.
"International humanitarian law is clear in that the use of lethal weapons in any war situation must not be disproportionate nor lead to the wholesale destruction of crucial infrastructure that is essential for the protection of human life and dignity,” he said.
Archbishop Martin lamented at how the New Year has opened with ‘news of ongoing bombing, death and destruction in Gaza and Ukraine’ reflecting that if ‘ever we needed a reminder of the importance of hope, and of making resolutions to improve our world, we only have to read, watch or listen to any news report today’.