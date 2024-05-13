Editorial: Student protesters help expose how supplying arms to Israel is a grotesque scenario

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

America withholding a shipment of the bombs it has been supplying to Israel is presented almost like withholding chocolate from a naughty child who refuses to do their chores and it shows just how morally skewed our world is today.

How can any government try to take the moral high ground after what has unfolded in Palestine? Why is it only now that the supplying of weapons of destruction is being paused and why were they being supplied in the first place?

There is a moral vaccuum and corruption at centres of power across the world. The past 100 years has seen nation after nation race to develop ever more powerful weapons designed to wipe out human beings and it is grotesque. The events of October 7 were disgraceful. The bombardment of Gaza and the treatment of Palestinians has been disgraceful.

Around the world millions of innocent people have died in explosions, from bullet wounds, from systematic slaughter, starvation and persecution. In the arms trade sector, business is booming and how many more babies, boys, girls, women and men will have their lives ended before governments work together to stop this madness?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: A pro-Palestinian protestor walks along a line of LAPD officers outside Pomona College's commencement ceremony at Shrine Auditorium on May 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony was relocated from the Pomona College campus to Shrine Auditorium with pro-Palestinian protestors, who are calling for the school to divest from Israeli-tied interests, occupying the main commencement stage since May 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The students in America and elsewhere whose protests are being met with violence are a beacon of light. They have been fearless and forthright in doing so, as have the protesters from around the world who have stood together for an end to killing and for peace.

Western governments cannot hold themselves up as beacons of democracy or morality when their fingerprints are all over the bombs that have rained down on other parts of the world.