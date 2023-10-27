Happy Samhain and stay safe
Spirits are high, particularly among younger citizens. For the most part their enthusiasm and infectious energy will be expressed in a positive, colourful and creative manner over the next week and a half.
Unfortunately, for a minority, illegal fireworks remain a potent lure, much to the dismay of local communities, who are plagued every September and October.
There are few neighbourhoods that have not faced nightly cannonades of illegal pyrotechnics.
This can be distressing, not least for elderly citizens, families with young children and pet owners. Equally such devices present a tremendous hazard to the youngsters wielding them.
Fireworks and bangers are low-level explosives. They are sold illegally on the black market to children, who are often unaware of the harm they might pose.
Over the 1996-2015 period – the latest data available – the number of persons injured from fireworks and presenting at emergency care departments in the North decreased significantly from 202 to 15.
No-one should be going to casualty as a result of being struck by a rocket or, as is more common, a device exploding in their hands or in their face.
Wrist, hand, face, head, neck and eye injuries were the most common adverse results from firework mishaps, according to the most recent figures from the Department of Health. Let’s ensure everyone stays safe this year.