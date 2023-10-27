Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spirits are high, particularly among younger citizens. For the most part their enthusiasm and infectious energy will be expressed in a positive, colourful and creative manner over the next week and a half.

Unfortunately, for a minority, illegal fireworks remain a potent lure, much to the dismay of local communities, who are plagued every September and October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are few neighbourhoods that have not faced nightly cannonades of illegal pyrotechnics.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illegal fireworks present a real danger to the young people deploying them.

This can be distressing, not least for elderly citizens, families with young children and pet owners. Equally such devices present a tremendous hazard to the youngsters wielding them.

Fireworks and bangers are low-level explosives. They are sold illegally on the black market to children, who are often unaware of the harm they might pose.

Over the 1996-2015 period – the latest data available – the number of persons injured from fireworks and presenting at emergency care departments in the North decreased significantly from 202 to 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No-one should be going to casualty as a result of being struck by a rocket or, as is more common, a device exploding in their hands or in their face.